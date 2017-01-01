Eyes on the Road and Hands on the Wheel
Reads aloud text messages, emails, apps, notifications and more. Reply to messages via Bluetooth.
Unprecedented Control
Use the patent pending rotary command dial and gestures with speech feedback to remotely control apps, content, and music.
O6 App: Your Apps and Updates in Audio
O6 companion app uses Artificial Intelligence to turn the stuff you love to read in apps into radio stations. O6 app streams audio via Bluetooth or USB to your car speakers.
Remotely Control Your Music and Speakers
Use O6 to control Spotify, Sonos, Pandora, Apple Music, Podcasts and more without touching your screen.
The Ultimate Life Remote
Take a picture from afar. Answer or make phone calls using Skype or WhatsApp without ever speaking a word. O6 controls your home devices when you're ready to step up your game.