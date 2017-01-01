002_ Angled Closeup Steering wheel mount.jpg
 

your life remote

O6 is an elegant portable eyes free controller for your communications, music and apps

 

  • O6 recognized for outstanding design and engineering!

  • Exceeded Kickstarter Goal

  • More natural than trying to have a conversation with Siri

  • Useful when jogging or on the train

  • O6 addresses the common risks of distracted driving

  • Use Mobile apps without looking at or touching the screen

  • The hardware is deceptive in its simplicity and size

Eyes on the Road and Hands on the Wheel

Reads aloud text messages, emails, apps, notifications and more. Reply to messages via Bluetooth.

Unprecedented Control

Use the patent pending rotary command dial and gestures with speech feedback to remotely control apps, content, and music.

O6 App: Your Apps and Updates in Audio

O6 companion app uses Artificial Intelligence to turn the stuff you love to read in apps into radio stations. O6 app streams audio via Bluetooth or USB to your car speakers.

Remotely Control Your Music and Speakers

Use O6 to control Spotify, Sonos, Pandora, Apple Music, Podcasts and more without touching your screen.

The Ultimate Life Remote

Take a picture from afar. Answer or make phone calls using Skype or WhatsApp without ever speaking a word. O6 controls your home devices when you're ready to step up your game.

 

